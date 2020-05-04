Demand for AC repairs surges, technicians scramble for spare parts

With the Delhi government allowing electricians and other self-employed people to resume operations amid a national lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), there was a surge in the demand for air-conditioner (AC) repairs and maintenance requests on Monday, prompting even some electricians to double up as AC technicians in the Capital.

The self-employed technicians in Delhi began responding to customer requests even as representative of some AC manufacturers and sellers said they were not accepting repair and maintenance requests due to the lockdown restrictions.

Dinesh Kumar (45), an electrician in Mayur Vihar, said he received four calls on Sunday evening for AC repairs across homes, adding that the uptick in work at his service centre came after a period of one-and-a-half months.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal locked down the national capital to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, which has killed at least 250,000 people across the world, on March 23, days before the central government announced similar restrictions.

On Monday morning, Kumar sent a team of workers to carry out the repair and maintenance work.“During the lockdown period, we got a few orders, but it was all minor work, such as fixing tube lights or repairing plug points. Finally, we are now getting big orders,” he said.

Those running AC repair shops said they get the bulk of their work orders in March, when temperatures begin to rise, but the Covid-19 lockdown this year didn’t allow any activity. Now that work orders have begun coming in, the technicians are preparing for a surge in requests and concerned about arranging spare parts.

Amit Aggarwal (53), a resident of Vasant Kunj, said he had no option during the lockdown but to conduct basic maintenance of AC units in his house on his own. “Most AC manufacturing companies had suspended repair and maintenance services due to the lockdown. We couldn’t call a company expert to do the repair and servicing. Even the local shops were closed,” said Aggarwal.

According to technicians, the most common repair work in ACs is to replenish its cooling gas or repair coils, in case of damage, which results in a leakage of the gas. But with most spare parts shops closed, especially in wholesale markets, it is now proving to be a challenge.

Despite public demand, many local AC repair and service shops are not allowed to open as they are located in markets. They are taking orders over the phone and sending their staffers to the work site.

Nitish Gaba, who runs an AC repair shop in east Delhi, said: “We can’t open the shop right now. We are getting orders to repair ACs, but it is difficult to arrange spare parts. We are also finding it difficult to procure the gas used in ACs, as we usually bought it from the shops providing spare parts.”

Mukesh Kashyap (29), an electrician who owns a store in Rohini, said he has to source materials, such as motor parts, which has not been possible as not all shops have reopened.

“I got a call from a client to repair and install their AC. The motor was not functional. I had to call up several people for four days before I could get the spare part for repair. This way, even if we get work, I don’t know how much we will be able to do,” said Kashyap.

Aamir Khan, who repairs ACs at his shop at Bhogal, said his work took a hit this year as people were still reluctant to allow outsiders in their houses. He said they were also being stopped by some police officials while on the way to work. “People are letting us enter their houses only after making several enquires. Customers are asking for our names, whether we are coming from a containment zone and insisting that we do the work either on the terrace or in the balcony, but not inside the house,” he said, adding that he was facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown.