Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station

At Safdarjung Observatory --- representative of Delhi’s weather, moderate fog was observed with the visibility reduced to 300 metres at 8.30am

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fog at Singhu border. IMD said the season of fog has started. (File photo)

The national Capital was engulfed by very dense fog on Monday morning, with the visibility reducing to zero at the Palam weather station. This was the first episode of heavy fog this season, said officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“For around four hours -- between 4.30am and 8.30am -- the visibility was zero at Palam. It was only around 9am that it improved to 50 metres here. When visibility is zero, flight operations have to be suspended,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

At Safdarjung Observatory --- representative of Delhi’s weather, moderate fog was observed with the visibility reduced to 300 metres at 8.30am.

Also read | Moderate snowfall likely today in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

“The season of fog has started. Easterly winds that were blowing over Delhi till Sunday noon brought moisture. High moisture content combined with low wind speed resulted in heavy fog. We are expecting moderate fog at Safdarjung over the coming week,” said Srivastava.

He added that the visibility may improve slightly over the next few days because of high wind speed, however, shallow to moderate fog is here to stay.

