Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Dense fog envelopes Delhi today, affects visibility

Dense fog envelopes Delhi today, affects visibility

At 8.30am, the visibility at Safdarjung observatory was 500 metres and at Palam, it was 200 metres

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:50 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

There was dense fog at Palam with visibility under 50 metres, while the visibility at Safdarjung was around 150 metres till 7am. By 8.30am visibility had improved marginally, officials said.

At 8.30am, the visibility at Safdarjung observatory was 500 metres and at Palam, it was 200 metres.

Delhi’s minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 11.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read: Rain and thunderstorms likely over N-W India till Tuesday

India Meteorological Department scientists said that the increase in moisture and cold were favourable conditions for the development of fog.

Air quality has improved after the rain in many parts of northwest India. Delhi has an AQI of 162 in “moderate” category. The AQI was in “severe” category on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
by Zia Haq
‘Covishield vaccine to be sold to govt at Rs 200/ dose’: Adar Poonawalla
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
India logs 16,504 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths in 24 hours
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Messi plays 750th game for Barça, Suárez leads Atlético win
by Associated Press
Greta Thunberg, Swedish teenage climate activist, turns 18
by Reuters
Delhi likely to be hit by another spell of rain today
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.