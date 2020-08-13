Depts of school and higher education need to work closely to send every child to college: Sisodia

Sections
Delhi News

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday urged the departments of school education and higher education to work closely together so that they are able to send each and every child to college in the coming years.

The minister said this while welcoming the new director of school education Udit Prakash Rai and the new director of higher education Azimul Haque.

“Every year, around 2.5 lakh students graduate from schools. Our responsibility is to ensure that every student gets admitted to college. For this, both our departments need to work closely together. Earlier, only 90,000 students graduating from schools could get into colleges. But with the efforts we made over the past few years, 1.3 lakh children are now being admitted to colleges. We are hopeful that, soon, we will bridge the gap with the inauguration of the skills and sports university,” Sisodia said.

While Rai has taken over school education from Binay Bhushan, Haque has replaced SS Gill in higher education. Sisodia said both outgoing officials had made significant contributions to the education sector in Delhi, including revamping schools and increasing seats in colleges.



“We have seen seamless coordination between the DoE and the higher education department and we expect the same in the future as well. The director of higher education should be aware of the number of children in the first grade today so that accordingly, (s)he can plan for 12 years hence -- how many seats will be needed in higher education,” Sisodia said.

Emphasising the importance of education, the minister said, “Education is not something that most people may want but it is something that they need. One of the biggest mistakes of our nation is not to focus on the education sector. The moment we came in power, in the first budget itself, we dedicated 25% of our budget for education.”

