Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, 48, has been discharged from Max hospital, Saket where he was under treatment for Covid-19 and dengue for the last five days. Sisodia...

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, 48, has been discharged from Max hospital, Saket where he was under treatment for Covid-19 and dengue for the last five days.

Sisodia was moved to the private hospital on September 24, a day after testing positive for the mosquito-borne dengue infection along with Covid-19.

At Max hospital, the minister was administered plasma therapy on September 25.

Sisodia, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14, had mild symptoms and was in home isolation. He was moved to the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak hospital on the evening of September 23 with high fever and breathlessness.



He had been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit and was put on low oxygen support. A battery of tests were done and when the doctors saw that his platelet count had dipped, he was tested for dengue, he tested positive for the vector-borne disease on September 23.

The next morning he was feeling better and was moved to a ward on low oxygen support, later being shifted to Max hospital the same evening.

Sisodia had taken over as the city’s health minister after Satyendar Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 in June this year. Jain had also been moved to Max hospital, Saket from the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital to receive plasma therapy.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Sep 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Sep 29, 2020 21:44 IST
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sep 29, 2020 23:54 IST

latest news

Odisha govt moves amendments to University and Factories Act as assembly session starts
Sep 30, 2020 02:15 IST
Amnesty says India ops shut
Sep 30, 2020 02:09 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
With 493 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s tally touches 47,995
Sep 30, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.