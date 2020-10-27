Despite marginal improvement, Delhi’s air remains ‘very poor’ for fifth consecutive day

An analysis by the Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) also suggests that stubble burning continued to contribute to Delhi’s foul air on Monday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Despite marginal improvement, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning as per the data uploaded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 8am was 336.

Though this is a marginal improvement from Monday’s AQI reading of 353, Delhi’s overall air quality is in the ‘very poor’ category for the fifth consecutive day.

Air quality enters the ‘very poor’ zone between the 301-400 mark and crosses over to the ‘severe’ zone after exceeding 400.

The improvement in air quality is mostly due to meteorological factors. According to the forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD), while pollution levels showed a marginal spike on Monday, wind speeds improved through the day and its impact is likely to be experienced on Tuesday.

“The pollution load was lower today [Monday] as compared to the last few days and the wind speed improved from 6kmph to 12 kmph during the day. Since CPCB’s evening bulletin is a 24 hour-average AQI figure, we will be able to see the impact of the winds from Tuesday,” said Vijay Soni, head of IMD’s Environment Monitoring Research Centre.

The improvement in the air quality will, however, be temporary. Scientists said that from October 28, the AQI reading will be pushed back to the ‘very poor’ range and will remain in the danger zone till the end of the month.

An analysis by the Union ministry of earth sciences’ air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) also suggests that stubble burning continued to contribute to Delhi’s foul air on Monday.

“Safar-synergised stubble fire counts again increased to 1,275 on Sunday. The Safar model estimate of stubble burning share in PM2.5 (ultrafine particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) is 16% for Monday. While the expected slight increase in local surface wind speed is a positive sign for Tuesday, improved wind speed is not forecasted to stay longer,” the Safar air quality analysis read.

Meanwhile, temperature is also set to dip this week in the national Capital. According to the forecast by IMD’s regional meteorological centre, Delhi;s weather will largely remain dry, and there will be a gradual decline in the maximum and minimum temperatures by 2°-3° C in the next three or four days. Delhi has been recording below-normal night-time temperatures for at least a week now.

Till Tuesday morning, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8° C which was one degree above the normal, and a minimum temperature two degrees below normal at 14.4° C. This is likely to dip further as November approaches.