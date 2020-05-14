Different eco activities to be allowed in Delhi from Monday based on Centre’s decision: Arvind Kejriwal

Sections
Updated: May 14, 2020 14:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said different economic activities will be allowed in the city from Monday based on decisions taken by the Centre on lockdown relaxation.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said that most people suggested that schools, colleges, spa, swimming pools and malls should not be opened post May 17, and there should be just limited operation of metro services.

“We have to work hard to open up the economy,” he said, adding that people suggested strict action against those not wearing mask and violating social-distancing norms.

The chief minister said that the government received good suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17.



“We also got suggestions from market associations and most of them advocated opening of markets on odd-even basis,” he said.

