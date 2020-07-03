Dilli Haats among five tourist spots to open from Saturday

Sections
Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After being closed for more than months, three centres of Dilli Haat, Nature Bazaar, Garden of Five Senses, Azad Hind Gram, and GTB Memorial – these five tourist destinations in the Capital will be open to the public from Saturday, said the Delhi tourism department in a statement issued on Friday.

For the first 15 days of their opening, the statement further said, entry to these spots will be free in order to encourage high footfall. However, all visitors will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and will be screened on entry. Provisions for frequent hand wash will be made available, and all the premises will be sanitised periodically.

All these tourists centres were closed in March when the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was imposed. The move to open them will also bring respite to artisans and craftsmen who have shops in these centres, senior government officials said.

“These tourist spots have evolved as an integral part of the city…They offer ecological and artistic richness and give visitors a chance to take home the pleasant experience of handmade good. While people can again relish these spaces, we urge them to adhere to the safety measures and protocols that the government have set,” said Sanjay Goel, chief executive officer of the Delhi tourism department.



