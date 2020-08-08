Sections
Home / Delhi News / Disabled students denied entry to JNU campus, alleged students’ union

Disabled students denied entry to JNU campus, alleged students’ union

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said the administration did not allow a second-year undergraduate student, who is 80% physically disabled, to...

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:55 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday said the administration did not allow a second-year undergraduate student, who is 80% physically disabled, to enter the campus to appear for online exams.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) said the student was made to wait for eight hours at the varsity gate and turned away. “He [the student] had been informed that his exams were starting from August 10. As he could not access internet at home and could not concentrate on his studies, due to pre-existing issues at home, he decided to return to his hostel on the JNU campus,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

The union said the student waited outside the gate from 6am for around eight hours and was forced to return disappointed. “He was even denied permission to use the washroom,” the union alleged.

In response, registrar Pramod Kumar said the university has formulated clear guidelines about the entry into the campus. “So many students have left their belongings behind and we can’t allow them to enter the campus to even collect it because that holds a two-way threat -- either they can get infected or infect others,” he said. There have been 46 cases of Covid-19 in the JNU so far.



“We don’t have quarantine or isolation facilities. We have a responsibility towards those residing on the campus. If we allow people to move in and out of the campus and that leads to more cases, who will bear the responsibility for it?” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

350 police officers in quarantine to make up August 15 guard of honour
Aug 09, 2020 01:32 IST
Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.