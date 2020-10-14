Sections
Discom threatens to cut power to 65k streetlights over non-payment of dues in Delhi

Tata Power Delhi distribution Limited on Wednesday issued a statement and threatened to cut power supply to around 65,000 streetlights in its area from Thursday over...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Tata Power Delhi distribution Limited on Wednesday issued a statement and threatened to cut power supply to around 65,000 streetlights in its area from Thursday over non-payment of dues amounting to ₹22 crore by the Delhi government.

The power discom in its statement said, “We all know that street lights act as a deterrent to crime and promote a sense of security among communities… However, due to the outstanding payments from the last 32 months, Tata Power-DDL is unable to maintain these street lights installed in several unauthorised colonies in north and northwest Delhi from tomorrow i.e. October 15, 2020. This may lead to unsafe conditions for lakhs of residents.”

This statement prompted the Delhi government to convene an “emergency meeting” on Tuesday evening to resolve the matter. “Power minister Satyendar Jain reviewed the matter and it turned out that the Delhi government’s company DSIIDC Limited actually had pending dues to be paid to the discom for its streetlights. He directed the DSIIDC to the release the pending payment of ₹8.72 crores immediately, pertaining to the maintenance of 65,000 streetlights, and the rest by March 21,” said an official from minister Satyendar Jain’s office.

After the meeting, a Tata Power-DDL spokesperson said that considering the positive development the discom has decided to continue maintenance of streetlights as usual for now.

