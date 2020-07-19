DJB inspects Palla region site for setting up 200 tubewells to extract 25MGD water

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairperson Raghav Chadha on Saturday visited northwest Delhi’s Palla region to inspect the board’s project to install 200 tubewells to extract 25 MGD (million gallons per day) of water. This will be in addition to the existing 25 MGD extracted from the region.

Senior officials of the Jal Board said the water augmentation project being carried in the region will be in line with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s vision to provide round-the-clock supply to all Delhi residents.

Chadha said the additional 25MGD water can be extracted in a sustainable manner from this region, as the extracted groundwater will be recharged during the flood season.

“To bring about an overall improvement in the water management system of the DJB, this additional 25 MGD should be extracted and connected to the main supply to augment the distribution in north and northwest Delhi,” Chadha said.

He said it is estimated that the work on the installation of 200 tubewells to extract 25MGD water will be completed in the next two years.

DJB officials said a 25-acre pond with a depth of 1.75 metres was also checked and 35 piezometers were installed around it to study the impact of water recharging during floods.

“Many technical committees, researchers and scientists were brought to the table and they have all agreed that this project has the potential to increase the groundwater level, which can be extracted during the lean season to augment the supply in the national capital. Currently, the pilot project is being executed on 25 acres, which will be expanded to cover 1,000 acres,” Chadha said.