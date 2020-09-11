Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Delhi News / DMRC MD asks commuters to stagger time of journey and break peak hour rush

DMRC MD asks commuters to stagger time of journey and break peak hour rush

“DMRC MD, Dr Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system,” DMRC stated. It also added the hashtag ‘MetroBackOnTrack’ to the tweet.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Delhi Metro services continue to function for the fifth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, after a gap of more than five months. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh has appealed to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system.

“DMRC MD, Dr Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system,” DMRC stated. It also added the hashtag ‘MetroBackOnTrack’ to the tweet.

Delhi Metro services continue to function for the fifth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, after a gap of more than five months.

Earlier on Thursday, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841, the DMRC said.



“With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approx 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today,” DMRC said yesterday.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to Covid-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 14:48 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sep 11, 2020 13:27 IST
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Sep 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Sep 11, 2020 13:07 IST

latest news

Kate Winslet regrets working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski
Sep 11, 2020 15:11 IST
Ankita Lokhande’s boyfriend Vicky backs her in fight with Shibani Dandekar
Sep 11, 2020 15:11 IST
Abhishek Bachchan asks all to wear masks: Don’t take this virus lightly’
Sep 11, 2020 15:04 IST
Digital boom is neither good or bad; rather natural: Mouni Roy
Sep 11, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.