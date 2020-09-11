DMRC MD asks commuters to stagger time of journey and break peak hour rush

Delhi Metro services continue to function for the fifth consecutive day post resumption of services on September 7, after a gap of more than five months. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Dr Mangu Singh has appealed to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system.

“DMRC MD, Dr Mangu Singh appeals to commuters to stagger the timing of their journeys and break the peak hour rush so that more passengers can be carried by the system,” DMRC stated. It also added the hashtag ‘MetroBackOnTrack’ to the tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, the total ridership of the metro lines till 7:30 pm was approximately 84,841, the DMRC said.

“With the services available on most of the metro lines now, the total ridership was approx 84,841 between 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7:30 pm today,” DMRC said yesterday.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak reopened with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to Covid-19 protection protocols.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, the DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1,000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel, which may take some time to settle in.