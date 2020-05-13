DMRC trains staff amid lockdown, no order for resumption of services

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Delhi Metro authorities have trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the Janata Curfew was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

A senior DMRC official, when contacted, however, said, no official order has come from authorities to resume services.

“We are keeping ourselves ready though, so that operations can be resumed smoothly once the orders come,” he said.

The third phase of lockdown is till May 17.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought suggestion from people as to which sector should be given ease in lockdown after end of phase three. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Tuesday mounted to 7,639, with 406 new cases, while the death toll mounted to 86.