Doctor at Hindu Rao hospital tests positive for Covid, sent to home quarantine

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A doctor at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj tested Covid-19 positive Saturday.

This is the third Covid-19 case from the hospital. “The doctor was asymptomatic but tested positive on Saturday. His contact tracing is being done and he is already in home quarantine,” the spokesperson of north corporation said.

Earlier, on April 25, a nurse at the hospital had also tested positive for Covid-19. As part of her contact tracing, samples of 78 people were collected. “Till now, reports of 67 people have been released of which two were found positive. These two included one nurse, who had tested positive on April 30 and a doctor who tested positive on Saturday. The reports of the remaining 11 are yet to come,” the spokesperson said.

Hindu Rao is largest hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. The 980-bed super specialty hospital had to be closed for a day after the first Covid-19 case was reported on April 25.



The north corporation had set up an inquiry after some hospital employees had alleged that the nurse who tested positive had informed hospital authorities about having a high fever a week before her tests came positive, but was still asked to report to duty daily.

Meanwhile, another gynaecology student at north corporation’s Kasturba Hospital near Jama Masjid tested positive on Friday. Prior to that, a gynaecology student from the same hospital had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 29.

