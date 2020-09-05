Case fatality rates have reduced in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal asked people to remain calm and attributed the spike in cases to increased testing. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged citizens of the Capital to remain calm after more than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were registered for a fourth successive day.

Kejriwal, while speaking to reporters, also attributed the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases due to increased testing and reiterated that the situation is under control.

The Delhi chief minister said that the average case fatality rate has dropped and is lower than the national average.

The Union health ministry in its briefing on Thursday had highlighted that Delhi was among the states witnessing a fall in the case fatality rate. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have seen case fatality rates fall recently.

Among these states, Tamil Nadu has witnessed the highest fall in case fatality rate over the past three weeks.