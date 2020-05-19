Sections
Home / Delhi News / ‘Don’t use saliva for fixing stamps,’Delhi court tells staff

A Delhi court asked lawyers, court staff and litigants to not use their saliva for affixing court fee stamps on applications, petitions, and envelopes containing notices and summons in order to...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Delhi court asked lawyers, court staff and litigants to not use their saliva for affixing court fee stamps on applications, petitions, and envelopes containing notices and summons in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a circular issued on Monday by the district and sessions judge of Tis Hazari court, Girish Kathpalia, all court officials have been asked not to use saliva while paginating files. “Officials are directed to not use saliva while doing the pagination of files etc,” the circular read.

The circular further advised the official to use plastic sponge damper pads while going through the judicial files.

