Door-to-door health survey, guidelines on last rites in Centre’s plan to help Delhi battle Covid-19

This comes soon after Shah held an important meeting on the Covid-19 situation in Delhi with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, among other senior officials.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 14:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

A comprehensive door-to-door health survey will be conducted to facilitate contact mapping in Delhi’s Covid-19 containment zones, Union Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet on Sunday. The report of these surveys will be available within a week. The home minister said that a new set of guidelines will be issued for last rites.

“The new guidelines for the last rites will reduce the waiting period,” Shah tweeted.

Also read | 50,000 cases, over 2,000 deaths: How Covid-19 devastated India in the past week



“The Modi government is determined to prevent the Corona infection in the country’s capital, Delhi,” Shah said.



Shah also said the Centre has decided to send 500 railway coaches to the Delhi government to tackle the shortage of beds to treat Covid-19 patients. “These coaches will not only provide 8,000 extra beds but will also be equipped with everything to fight the Covid-19 infection,” Shah tweeted.

He also said the Central government has promises Delhi government to meet the necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters and all other requirements to fight the Covid-19 epidemic.

Delhi has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the national capital’s coronavirus tally jumped to 38,958. So far, 14,945 patients have recovered from the virus while over 1,200 people succumbed to death. Delhi stands third on the national Covid-19 tally after states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

