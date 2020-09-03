Sections
Home / Delhi News / DPCC sets up 13 teams to monitor emission in industrial areas

DPCC sets up 13 teams to monitor emission in industrial areas

The Supreme Court had in January directed pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to set up teams for this purpose.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:24 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Deputy commissioners of east, north, and south municipal corporations have been made nodal officers to regularly monitor pollution levels at the 13 hotspots in the city, according to DPCC officials. (AP file photo. Representative image)

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has set up 13 teams to rigorously monitor industrial areas, especially at night, and take strict action against those not complying with emission norms.

The Supreme Court had in January directed pollution control boards of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to set up teams for this purpose.

The teams will also check the dumping and burning of any type of waste in industrial and redevelopment areas, and levy environmental compensation on offenders.

Deputy commissioners of east, north, and south municipal corporations have been made nodal officers to regularly monitor pollution levels at the 13 hotspots in the city, according to DPCC officials.



The 13 hot spots are Rohini, Dwarka, Okhla Phase II, Punjabi Bagh, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram, Bawana, Narela, Mundka and Mayapuri.

Five highly polluted areas have also been identified this year in addition to the 13 pollution hotspots.

These are Gandhi Nagar, Peeragarhi, Azadpur Mandi, Rohtak Road and Sarai Rohila. Massive traffic snarls at these places leads to high levels of pollution, according to DPCC officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Netflix series triggers controversy
Sep 03, 2020 23:34 IST
Study shows Covid can spread in public vehicles
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
No Question Hour in Bengal House
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.