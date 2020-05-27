Draw up ‘micro plans’ to manage students when schools reopen,Delhi govt tells schools

With schools in Delhi likely to reopen by sometime in July, the Delhi government has asked principals of all state-run schools to ready “micro plans” on how to bring students back to classes, while at the same time keeping them safe from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

To that end, the government has sought a number of suggestions and information from all schools, which include drawing up a roster of online and offline classes, identifying classes whose students should come to school daily, and offering emotional support to students.

The Delhi government and the NCERT have also been preparing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of schools. Classes were suspended in Delhi on March 19 when the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the capital. The Delhi government later announced that the summer vacations will be from May 11 to June 30. The private schools in the city also announced summer break for the same period. However, online classes are still on in both government and private schools.

Although the Delhi government has not announced any date for the reopening of schools in Delhi as yet, officials said a decision on this will be taken only after the pending board exams -- scheduled between July 1 and 15 -- are over.

In a letter sent to the heads of Delhi government-run schools on Tuesday, the directorate of education (DoE) said that a micro plan should be ready with each school --- keeping in view the enrolment, availability of human and infrastructure resources--- for reopening whenever that may be. The plan will be prepared in consultation with the teachers, parents, and members of the school management committees (SMCs).

While formulating their micro plans, the government schools were asked to brainstorm ways to bring back students while ensuring that they are properly tracked. Schools have been asked to suggest the number of students each class can accommodate while maintaining social distancing and the number of students who can attend school each day, based on the classrooms available. Schools have also been directed to inform if they need more staff to maintain proper sanitation on their premises.

The DoE has also directed government schools to provide the number of students enrolled before the lockdown. “We have asked schools to provide the number of students who were in regular touch during the lockdown and what’s the penetration of smartphones/computers among them. They have also been asked to provide the number of students who could not be contacted at all. We have also sought an estimate of students who will return in case schools reopen in July. The government will chalk out its outreach plan based on these information,” a senior DoE official said.

The DoE has also asked school heads to plan on how to raise resources. Schools have been asked to submit their plans with their district education directors by June 5.

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia also met with principals of over 1,000 government schools on Wednesday through video conferencing. “The reason we are following an elaborate planning process is because we need to keep many factors in mind before making a decision. It is not just about maintaining social distancing or sanitisation alone. Any decision will have far-reaching implications on children and their families because schools are an integral part of our life,” he said.

“I appeal to you to lead an in-depth brainstorming at school level involving all key stakeholders and come up with a micro plan on how to lead the transition when the time comes. We cannot have a common plan to reopen for all schools this year as the context of each school is different,” Sisodia said.

Several principals on Wednesday said student from nursery to class 8 shall not be called to school immediately on reopening. AK Jha, principal of Sarvodya Vidyalaya Co-Ed in Rohini, said, “These children are too young to understand social distancing norms. It’s better if they can be taught online till August or September. Classes can be resumed for classes 9 to 12 in batches.”

Meanwhile, some private schools have also started drafting their SOPs. For instance, Mount Abu School has prepared its own guidelines which specify, among other things, a limiting of student strength to 33% at a time, switching off air-conditioners in classes and on buses, compulsory daily screening, apart from mandatory masks, gloves, and hand sanitisers and different recess timings for different classes.

“We have prepared the SOPs based on our own requirements and will incorporate them with the guidelines issued by the NCERT and the Delhi government,” Mount Abu principal Jyoti Arora said.

Amita Wattal, principal of Springdales School, Pusa Road, said her school has also prepared SOPs for reopening. “First, we are going to implement the SOPs for the board exams to be held in July. We will cordon off some areas to ensure complete sanitisation. We will also limit the number of students to two at a time in toilets. Areas such a library, labs and canteen will remain shut,” she said.