DRDO adds 500 ICU beds to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi

With Covid-19 cases surging in the national capital, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has added 500 more ICU (Intensive Care Unit) beds to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi.

On the advice of Union Government, in view of the rising number of Covid cases in Delhi NCR, all the beds are provided with oxygen support, said Defence Ministry.

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), Lieutenant General Anup Banerji has been continuously monitoring the updating of the facility to meet the current upsurge and the information has been updated on Delhi Government portal, Defence Ministry added.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital is DRDO’s 1000 bed facility, which was made operational on 5th July 2020 with a mandate to treat Covid-19 positive patients from Delhi and other states, Defence Ministry said.

A total of 4907 new cases have been reported in Delhi on Sunday, out of 64186 tests conducted here. Meanwhile, 68 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

The positivity rate stands at 7.64 per cent. The total number of 6,325 people have been recovered/ discharged/ migrated on Sunday.

The death toll reached 9066, with case fatality rate at 1.6 per cent. However, the death rate based on last 10 days data stands at 1.83 per cent.

A total number of 62,37,395 tests have been done so far in the national capital. The total number of 35, 091 cases are active in the state.