DSGMC starts free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has started a free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients on eighth Sikh master Guru Harkrishan’s parkash purb.

DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told the media that 12 ambulances will be stationed in various parts of the national capital. “We will provide more ambulance in coming days. The 12 ambulances available now are equipped with all facilities. It will remain available till we win the battle against Covid-19,” he said.

“People in need can contact gurdwaras nearby. We have provided information on our social media handles. Drivers and ward boys will wear PPEs. Ambulances will be available 24*7 and it is free of cost,” he added. ANI