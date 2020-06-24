DU admission: Aspirants unable to procure OBC/EWS certificates owing to pandemic shutdown

Those seeking admission under the other backward class (OBC) and economically weaker section (EWS) categories to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) colleges have a new hurdle to surmount -- of getting new certificates attesting to their eligibility issued amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aspirants said government attested certificates, issued on or after March 31, 2020, are mandatory to get an admission under these categories.

A group of teachers have also written to the administration asking that candidates be admitted based on previously issued certificates in the backdrop of the pandemic. DU, as a rule, demands certificates issued on or after March 31 in the year of admission.

The university has allowed candidates to upload the acknowledgement slip of certificate application with the admission form, and stipulated that the new certificate be produced at the time of admission.

But Ananya Mandal, 18, seeking admission to BA (Hons) in Economics, said she had visited the subdivisional magistrate’s (SDM) office in Mehrauli for getting an OBC certificate.

“I was told that we will have to apply online since the staff in the office was occupied with Covid-19 duty. I tried to fill the form online on the doorstep delivery website but that’s not working properly. Even if I apply online, officials from the SDM’s office will visit my home for verification. This will compromise the safety of my family members from the pandemic. Why can’t we take admission with the previously issued certificate?” she said.

Sonalika Jiwani, SDM Mehrauli, said the website is working and they are receiving applications. “However, our staff have been diverted to Covid duty and therefore we are not being able to send them for verification work. There can be some delay but we are trying to issue these certificates,” she said.

Citing the fact that many students will not be able to apply for new certificates online, DU’s SC, ST and OBC teachers’ association on Tuesday wrote to DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi that candidates be admitted upon furnishing a self-declaration and a previously issued certificate.

“The nationwide lockdown was announced before March 31 this year to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, due to which the government and non-government officials remained away from work for a long time. Many DU aspirants seeking admissions under the OBC category or any other category could not get an updated certificate issued this year. Many candidates do not have access to the internet to apply online. Hence, in this situation, candidates should be allowed to take admission this year with the previously issued certificates. They can submit a new certificates once the situation improves,” Hansraj Suman, chairperson of the association, said in the letter.

Suman said several other candidates are facing similar issues in getting EWS certificates. “Many candidates from different parts of the country approached us saying they are unable to apply for the certificates online. Many living in rural areas do not know how to apply online. The number of applications under OBC and EWS are very few as of now,” he said.

By Wednesday evening, 44,000 paid applications were received for admissions to undergraduate courses. Of these, 5,600 were under OBC and 700 under the EWS category.

Similarly, of the 15,958 paid applications for postgraduation courses, 2,900 were under the OBC category and only 489 under the EWS category. “Last year, the number of applications under the OBC was more than 16,000 within a week of admissions starting. But this time it’s not even 10% of that figure. The number of EWS applications were low last year as the category was just introduced. But it should have risen this year,” Suman said.

Shobha Bagai, dean of admissions, DU, said candidates should at least apply online for the new certificates. “Both OBC and EWS certificates can be applied and issued online in many states. At least aspirants can upload the application slip with the form. We are aware of the situation and we will definitely help students if more time is needed to produce new certificates,” she said.