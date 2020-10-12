DU admission process an online-only affair, students advised to stay off campus

The admission process to undergraduate courses across Delhi University (DU) colleges under the first cut-off list will begin from Monday at 10am, with the admission process completely online, and students advised not to visit colleges in person. Several colleges have also allowed their staff to work from home during the admission process this year, HT has learnt.

DU dean of admissions Shobha Bagai said the University will answer all queries online.

“The university’s admission department has got a lot of time between the registration and admission process this year due to the prevailing situation. In this time, we managed to fix a lot of issues that students could have witnessed while accessing the online admission portal. In case students have any queries, they can reach out to the nodal officers of each college or the member committee admission. We have made their email IDs and phone numbers available online,” she said.

The admission process under the first cut-off will end at 5pm on Wednesday. “Unlike previous years, when there was a fixed timing for admissions, students can this year initiate and complete the process any time between Monday morning and Wednesday evening. I advise students to read everything carefully before starting the process, so that they do not end up making any mistakes,” Bagai said.

The candidates will have to log in on their admission portal using the ID generated during registration. A list of eligible courses and colleges will be displayed on their dashboard, on the basis of their marks. The students may choose as many courses and colleges as they wish.

According to the instructions shared with colleges by the university’s admission committee, the former will get to see the list of all applicants who have chosen a particular course in their institute. “The colleges will be allowed to filter the applicant list depending on their cut-off list. This will also allow them to remove spurious applicants. The course in-charge of all colleges will verify the minimum qualification, eligibility, cut-off requirement, and certificates uploaded by the candidates,” the instruction read.

The convenor or admission committee of the colleges will then check the application, after which the college principal will approve the admission. The applicants will then have to submit the fee to complete the admission process.

There will be a three-day admission window for all the cut-offs. “Applicants need to pay the fee and complete the process within that window under each cut-off. No admission will be entertained as per any cut-off after the completion of its admission window,” Bagai said.

The second cut-off will be announced by October 19. Five cut-offs and a special cut-off are scheduled this year. The session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to begin from November 18.

Officials at several colleges said they have allowed several staff members to work from home during the admission process.

Vibha Singh Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College, said, “We have made elaborate arrangements in the college for those who want to come and work from the campus. We have prepared computer rooms with seating arrangements maintaining social distancing. We have already sanitised the campus. Since the process is completely online, teachers will have an option to work from home as well.”

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said the institution will allow up to two persons in a room for the admission process, to ensure social distance is maintained. “We are also ready with masks, gloves, face shields, and sanitisers. The teachers can also work from home and take prints of students’ details from the online portal. They can perform the calculations, verify the documents and send it to the college through email,” he said.