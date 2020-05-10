DU hostel asks 13 students to vacate hostel, backtracks after Union minister intervenes

The administration of a Delhi University hostel on Friday asked 13 female students from the Northeast to vacate their rooms and leave for their homes, notwithstanding the ongoing nationwide lockdown, prompting severe criticism and an intervention by a Union minister.

Union Minister of state for development of northeast region, Jitendra Singh, intervened in the matter after the students wrote to the minister seeking his help. Following Singh’s intervention, the hostel authority on Sunday said it has allowed the students to stay back.

The residents of DU’s North Eastern Students House for Women were on Friday asked by the hostel administration to vacate their rooms at the earliest, citing the fact that their contact with the mess will get expired by the end of this month. While other residents of the hostel had managed to leave for their homes before the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25, these 13 students had got stuck and are were staying in the hostel.

The hostellers on Saturday had written to the minister seeking his help. On Sunday, Singh contacted the administration and tweeted about it saying, “Students from #Northeast in Delhi University hostel, please note. The issue that arose last night as a result of eviction notice to some of you to leave the hostel, has been sorted out. You can continue to stay where you are, comfortably and safely. Have spoken to VC #DU Prof YogeshTyagi.”

Hostel provost Rita Singh also sent a mail to the students allowing them to stay back. “Please do not worry, we will help you in safe stay here till you decide to leave in a safe environment. We will try our best to provide you basic mess facility,” she said.

The provost in her email said that one of their guards was sent for self-quarantine on Saturday after someone tested positive of Covid-19 in his locality. “We are worried about three other guards who are staying in the same area or colony. We have asked two gardeners to do guard duties. We are worried about your safety and security,” she added.

The hostellers, on their part, appreciated Union minister Singh’s intervention. “It will be easier for us to stay in the hostel amid the lockdown,” said a resident.

Hostel provost Singh did not respond to calls and messages for a comment on Sunday.

Delhi University administration also issued a statement saying, “The residents of northeastern students’ house for women have been contacted and assured that the university is with them in the testing time. They are safe and secure in the hostel premises.”