DU may start registrations from June 8, admission process to be completely online

The Delhi University (DU) is likely to begin its admission process for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses by June 8, according to a tentative schedule shared by the administration with the standing committee of the academic council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, on Wednesday.

While the registration process for admission in these courses is tentatively scheduled between June 8 and June 30, admissions for the first cut-off list for undergraduate courses is likely between August 11 and August 14.

However, DU officials said, the schedule will entirely depend on the declaration of CBSE Class 12 results and the Covid-19 situation at that time. The standing committee will hold a meeting on Friday to approve the tentative schedule. The pending CBSE board exams are scheduled to be conducted between July 1 and July 15. Although the board has not announced the dates for the results, they are likely to be declared by the end of July.

The DU admission process has been delayed by over two months this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Last year, the registration process had begun on May 30 and the first cut-off was announced on June 27.

According to the tentative schedule for the session 2020-21, the online registration portal for admission to undergraduate courses will be re-opened for updating the class 12 marks between July 31 and August 9.

Shobha Bagai, the head of the university’s admission department, said that the entire process will be online this year. “The admission process will be completely administered through the university’s online admission portal. There is no offline admission for any applicant. The students will not be called immediately to the colleges for the physical verification of certificates and completion of the admission process, like before. The colleges will verify the documents online to complete the admission process to avoid gathering of students in view of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said, adding that the physical verification of documents will be done whenever the classes begin.

Bagai, however, said that a final decision on dates and other modalities will be taken after discussing with all the statutory bodies of the university.

The admission against the first cut-off is likely to be conducted between August 11 and August 14 and under the second cut-off between August 18 and August 20. While the tentative schedule mentions that five cut-off lists will be announced this year, there is likely to be a special cut-off under which admission will be held between September 8 and September 9. ‘

“In case seats are left vacant, further cut-offs may be announced by the university . The schedule will depend on the declaration of class 12 result by CBSE. The dates may be modified keeping in view the situation at the time of admission due to the COVID-19,” the document mentioning the tentative schedule read.

For the 12 entrance-based undergraduate courses, the entrance exam will tentatively be held between July 27 and August 10. These courses include BA (Hon) in Business Economics, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Business administration, Bachelor of Elementary Education, and BA (Hon) in Multimedia and Mass Communication, among others. Similarly, the entrance exams for postgraduate courses — M Phil and PhD — will also likely be held at the same time.

The university, however, has mentioned in its draft bulletin that the modalities of the entrance exams will be announced in the coming weeks by the National Test Agency — the nodal agency .

In Delhi University, candidates apply for admissions by creating an account on the university’s online portal. The portal will be available on DU’s official website (du.ac.in). The candidates will upload their details, mark sheets and certificates on the portal and apply for courses and complete the process by paying the registration fee. On the declaration of the cut-off list, the applicants can log-in to the portal to check which all colleges and courses they are eligible for.

For the first time, this year, the candidates will not be asked to visit the colleges to complete the admission process. “The colleges shall verify the documents uploaded by the applicants for eligibility and required cut-off. The course in-charge will verify the minimum required qualification, convener of admission will recheck and approve or decline the admissions and then principals will give the final approval or rejection,” stated the draft of the admission bulletin shared with the standing members.

“Once the principal of the college has approved admissions, the applicant will receive a link on their dashboard on the portal through which they can submit their college fees. The fees will be paid within 24 hours of the approval of admission failing which the admission will be automatically cancelled,” it added.

Several faculty members, however, have raised objections over the shifting of the entire admission process online. Rajesh Jha, the member of the University’s executive council, said, “It should be ensured that all the eligible and interested students should not face difficulties in the admission process. We cannot forget that a large section of students applying for DU are from economically weaker groups. They do not have access to devices and the internet.”

The University is yet to decide on modalities to be followed for admission under the sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) quota amid the COVID-19 pandemic.