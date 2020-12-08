DU sets the ball rolling for appointment of new vice-chancellor

The Delhi University’s (DU) Executive Council (EC) — the highest decision-making body — on Tuesday suggested seven names for the search committee to be constituted for the recruitment of the new vice-chancellor (V-C).

The university administration will now select two names out of seven and send them to the University Grants Commission (UGC). The selection committee for the recruitment of V-C consists of three people — two of them will be suggested by the DU administration and one will be recommended by the Union education ministry.

JL Gupta, an EC member, confirmed the development and said, “An EC meeting was held on Tuesday and the council has suggested the names of seven people including KK Aggarwal, former V-C of Indraprastha University; Yogesh Narayan, chancellor of HNB Garhwal University; Professor Raj Kumar, V-C of Panjab University and VK Gupta, former chief justice of Uttarakhand high court for the search committee,” he said.

DU dean of colleges Balram Pani has been authorised by the EC to pick two names to be sent to the UGC. “The decision will be taken by Wednesday. We will then send the two names to the UGC and it will form a three-member committee by adding one name suggested by the ministry (education),” Pani said.

The selection of a new DU V-C is crucial in the backdrop of the suspension of the current V-C Yogesh Tyagi by the union ministry of education in October. The Centre had pointed out several shortcomings in the functioning of the university under Tyagi’s tenure. The suspension was followed by a high voltage drama when a faction led by Tyagi -- who was on medical leave since July and is due to retire in March -- overrode the recommendations of the EC to first appoint a new Registrar and then a new pro-V-C. The President of India had nullified all orders and appointments made by Tyagi.

Several teachers and administrators said that the tussle was mainly over influencing the selection of the next vice-chancellor.

The university has already published an advertisement seeking applications for the post of V-C. “Now, the three-member committee will select candidates from the applications and proceed with the process of the recruitment of the new V-C,” said Gupta. The President, who is the visitor to DU, will choose the V-C based on the recommendations of the committee.