DU third cutoff on Saturday, some popular courses may still be open

Officials of several Delhi University (DU) colleges on Thursday said some popular courses, including English, political science and BCom, are likely to be available in the third cutoff list, scheduled to be released on Saturday evening. Over 74% of the 70,000 seats in DU have already been filled after the two cutoff lists.

As many as 51,198 of the 70,000 seats across all categories have been taken across 61 colleges (excluding St Stephen’s and Jesus and Mary) till Wednesday. The figure is likely to go up since the remaining candidates, whose applications were approved by colleges may pay the fee and complete the process till Friday night.

At Miranda House, over 700 seats were filled by Thursday. Officiating principal Bijyalaxmi Nanda said, “Seats will be available in some departments, including English, economics and physics, and some courses of BA (programme) in the third list. However, admissions will be closed for some courses such as political science, sociology, and geography.”

At Ramjas College, where over 1,150 seats have been filled after the second cutoff list, admissions are likely to remain open in Political Science (Hons) in the third list. At Aryabhatta college, seats will be available in BCom (Hons), BCom (Programme) and English (Hons) in the third list. The college will close admissions for history and political science.

Ramanujan College has carried out 1,000 admissions in the first two cutoffs and it has closed admissions in some courses including psychology, BCom (Hons) and BCom (Prog).