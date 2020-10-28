DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Tyagi suspended. All you need to know

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi has been suspended on the orders of President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor to the university, amid a power scuffle in DU, ministry of education said on Wednesday.

The president has also called for an inquiry over accusations of dereliction of duties and lack of commitment and devotion to his responsibility as the VC.

“All orders issued by or issued with the approval of Yogesh Tyagi during the period of his absence on medical ground are set aside and to be treated as null and void,” the official said, as quoted by PTI.

Tyagi has been suspended to ensure that the inquiry against him is fair and that he cannot tamper with material records or coerce the witnesses in the matter, PTI reported citing a senior ministry official.

‘Failed to discharge the duties entrusted on him’

Tyagi has been on leave since July 2 after he was admitted to AIIMS for an emergency surgery. The government had on July 17 given Pro-VC P C Joshi the charge of Delhi University Vice Chancellor until Tyagi resumes office.

The power tussle started last week after Tyagi on Thursday removed Joshi as pro-VC and appointed Geeta Bhatt in his place.

Joshi had appointed a new registrar, Vikas Gupta, whose appointment was cleared by the executive council on Wednesday. The same day, Tyagi appointed P C Jha as acting registrar and director of the South Campus.

As the controversy erupted, the ministry intervened and said the appointments made by Tyagi were “null and void” as he is on leave.

“...he (Yogesh Tyagi ) has not attended the office and is absenting himself from official duties. He has neither sought any leave nor informed the Executive Council as per requirement contained in provision made under Clause 3(3) of Ordinance XXII made under the provisions of the Delhi University Act 1922. Further, he is not attending any meeting including “Visitor’s Conference on Implementation of NEP 2020: Higher Education”, president by Hon’ble President of India on 19.9.2020,” the order said.

The order says that Tyagi failed to discharge the duties and responsibilities entrusted on him as the VC and also lists a range of issues related to governance.

One of the major allegations against Tyagi was that he had not appointed officials for several key posts which remained vacant in the university despite being given reminders by the education ministry. “Despite a clear message from the ministry to fill up the teaching posts in a time bound manner, the process to fill the vacancies has been delayed,” the order said.