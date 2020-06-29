Dust storm in Delhi-NCR, light rains predicted

Vehicles on Akbar Road during a sudden dust storm seen in New Delhi, India. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The national capital on Monday evening saw a sudden shift in weather with overcast skies and dust storm after a humid day. Adjoining areas of national capital region also witnessed dust storm.

India Meteorological Department has predicted light thunderstorms and moderate rains towards the evening hours in the city today. The city recorded temperature 37.6 Celsius and humidity at 49 per cent.

According to weather experts, though the monsoon has arrived, areas adjoining Delhi are expected to see rains only after July 3 due to certain unfavourable weather activities. The experts said that the current line of trough (low pressure line) which passes through Punjab to West Bengal via southern Haryana keeps oscillating from north to south.

Monsoon covered the entire country by Friday, June 26 - 12 days ahead of its normal pattern of spreading across India by July 8, experts at the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon in the national capital, two days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

However, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting service, said the rains would remain subdued for now and dry weather would prevail for some days.