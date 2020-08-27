Sections
Home / Delhi News / East Delhi Municipal Corporation passes proposal to terminate Tahir Hussain’s membership

East Delhi Municipal Corporation passes proposal to terminate Tahir Hussain’s membership

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has cleared a proposal seeking termination of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain’s membership. Hussain is...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 13:08 IST

By Ashish Mishra, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain (right) is accused of being involved in the Delhi riots that took place in February. (PTI)

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has cleared a proposal seeking termination of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain’s membership. Hussain is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots in February. The Delhi police have named Hussain as one of the prime conspirators of the riots that left 53 people dead and around 400 injured.

The proposal to terminate Hussain’s membership was passed on Wednesday as he has not attended EDMC’s meetings during its three successive sittings.

Nirmal Jain, EDMC mayor, cited the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act and said if a councillor remains absent from meetings of the corporation for three successive times, without permission, his/her membership can be ended.

“Tahir Hussain has not attended any of the House meetings in the last 3-4 months. He has not informed me or the corporation about the reasons behind his absence. So, on Wednesday in a House meeting of the EDMC, we have passed a proposal to terminate his membership on the grounds that he skipped at least three successive House meetings without informing the corporation.”



Jain added the proposal will now be sent to the EDMC secretary for further administrative proceedings.

The move was initiated after the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 11 demanded termination of Hussain’s membership.

Hussain was elected as a councillor from the Nehru Vihar ward. AAP suspended him after his role emerged in the riots.

The Delhi police have said they found petrol bombs and explosives from the terrace of his house in Chand Bagh in Northeast Delhi. Hussain in jail for the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed during the riots, and rioting conspiracy. Hussain has denied the charges and said he was being framed as part of an alleged political conspiracy.

A Delhi court took cognisance last week of a charge sheet filed against him and is due to start his trial.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka, Katrina, Varun congratulate Anushka-Virat
Aug 27, 2020 13:52 IST
Naveen Patnaik dials PM Modi to seek postponement of NEET, JEE exams
Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark; 3,384 new cases
Aug 27, 2020 13:50 IST
‘Unfortunate’ that Jitin Prasad is being targeted in UP, tweets Kapil Sibal
Aug 27, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.