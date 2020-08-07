EDMC launches YouTube channel

In an attempt to better public outreach as well as cut down costs for the same, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Friday launched its official YouTube channel.

A statement issued by the civic body said that in an effort to improve communication with people, EDMC will be streaming its daily information and education programmes as well as important public messages of the executive and deliberative wing on this channel.

The first video posted by the corporation on its channel is about waste segregation at the source and how people could become ‘Swachhta Warriors’.

“Traditional public outreach is expensive and social media can help dramatically cut costs and reach out better to the masses. It will also help increase public participation by creating greater awareness about issues such as sanitation,” EDMC commissioner Dilraj Kaur said in the statement.