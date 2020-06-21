EDMC tells schools, housing societies to report on seismic safety

Sections
Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday issued notices to 22 schools and 44 group housing societies to submit a structural audit report on seismic stability.

The move came after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the government and the municipal corporations to file a status report on structures in their jurisdiction in terms of seismic stability.

“The notices have been issued to housing societies in Shahdara (South Zone) including Patparganj and Mayur Vihar that came up after 2001. The structure audit report along with the existing building plan will have to be submitted within 30 days from the date of notice,” said an EDMC spokesperson.

The buildings that came up after 2001 were built with sanctions under the new by-laws that require structural stability norms in compliance with the seismic zone.



The official added that after review by structural engineers listed with the corporation, if retrofitting is required, it must be done within six months under the supervision of a registered structural engineer. “Action will be taken against those who do not comply with the norms,” he added.

