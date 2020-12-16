Sections
Ensure Khalid gets treatment for toothache, court tell Tihar jail officials

Ensure Khalid gets treatment for toothache, court tell Tihar jail officials

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested in a north-east Delhi riots case, alleged before a Delhi court on Wednesday that he was not given medical treatment by...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested in a north-east Delhi riots case, alleged before a Delhi court on Wednesday that he was not given medical treatment by the Tihar jail authorities for the toothache he has been suffering for the past three days.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Dinesh Kumar, while extending the judicial custody of Khalid by another 14 days, in connection to a riots case in Khajuri Khas area, directed the jail superintendent to provide proper medical attention to Khalid, as per the prison rules.

The court directed the jail authorities to file a compliance report before it within two days.

“Jail superintendent concerned is directed to provide proper medical treatment to the accused (Khalid) as per rules of the jail manual. If the dentist is not available in the jail, the accused may be taken to a dentist outside the prison for a check-up and treatment, if required. A report of compliance must be filed before the court within two days,” the Kumar said.



The court also extended the judicial custody of Khalid by another 14 days in the case related to rioting in Khajuri Khas area.

Khalid was arrested on October 1 in the case. He was also arrested in September in a separate case related to a larger conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after clashes between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 400 injured.

