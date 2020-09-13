Sections
Ensure North-East Delhi riots probe was impartial, ex-Mumbai top cop tells Delhi Police chief

Delhi Police have been widely criticised for their investigation of the riot case as they arrested student leaders, activists, local politicians who were prominent voices of the anti-CAA protests on the grounds that the riots were planned at the site of the protests.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Police has been accused of arresting anti-government voices in the name of investigation. (Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times)

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Julio Ribeiro reportedly wrote a letter to Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava, requesting him to look into the North-East Delhi riots probe and make sure it was impartial.

Riberio is learnt to have told the Delhi Police chief that police have failed to act against those who made hate speeches that led to the riots.

When contacted by HT, Riberio, who was also the director general of Punjab Police in mid-1980s, confirmed he had written to Shrivastava. “ Yes. I wrote to them. I have written about my opinion of police’s investigation in my column too (in an English daily published in Punjab).”

Responding to the email sent by Riberio, a Delhi Police statement said, “Since the officer in whose name the email has been received has not been in touch with Delhi Police in the recent times and especially in the past six months, we are trying to ascertain the veracity and the genuineness of the mail.”



Delhi Police have been widely criticised for their investigation of the riot case as they arrested student leaders, activists, local politicians who were prominent voices of the anti-CAA protests on the grounds that the riots were planned at the site of the protests. This has been denied by the arrested persons, who have accused Delhi Police of arresting anti-government voices in the name of investigation.

