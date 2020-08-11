‘Every human is valuable to us’: CM tweets after Delhi records 8 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 2 months

Sections
“Today there are only 8 deaths from Corona in Delhi. Today, less than 10 deaths occurred after several days. We have taken several steps to reduce deaths from Corona. Our effort is that there should not be a single death. Every human is valuable to us,” the chief minister said.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 19:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs the media on Covid-19 situation. Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases and eight deaths, in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued. (ANI)

Taking to Twitter to share lowest deaths in Delhi due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said ‘every human is valuable to us’ and the effort is to ensure not a single person succumbs to the infection.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases and eight deaths, in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued.

This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The reduction in deaths recorded comes a day after Delhi had unlocked the milestone of a recovery rate over 90 per cent mark.



The chief minister, in an interview to Hindustan Times, had said that Delhi had turned a corner in its fight against coronavirus.

Responding to whether Delhi’s improved statistics go on to show crossing of peak in coronavirus cases, Kejriwal had said, “Yes, in a sense we can say that we have overcome the difficult situation that we saw in the month of June. But, we must be prepared if this reoccurs. In 1918, the Spanish Flu had seen three peaks and the second peak was much worse than the first one.”

With fresh cases on Tuesday, Delhi’s cumulative case tally climbed to 1,47,391 cases, out of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated.

There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation. The death toll due to the disease is 4,139, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As of Tuesday, 5,356 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,084 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. Delhi has tested 64,412 people per million, and a total of 12,23,845 tests have been conducted till date.

