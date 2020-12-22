Ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan claims being assaulted inside Mandoli prison

Former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan — who has been arrested in connection to the north-east Delhi riots and charged with the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — on Tuesday told a city court that she was assaulted by inmates at Mandoli Jail.

Besides, Jahan, a few other accused also alleged that they are being discriminated and harassed.

Jahan told additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat that this is the second incident within one month when she had been assaulted and she was under immense stress due to the continuous physical and verbal harassment.

“ In the morning today at 6:30 am, they (the inmates) beat me up and abused me verbally. One of the inmates even slit her hand so that I am punished based on a false complaint. I have given a written complaint also. They keep calling me a terrorist,” she alleged.

The former Congress leader claimed that she has been facing harassment in jail for the past four months and had requested that she be shifted to Tihar, but the request was denied due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Appearing for Jahan, her counsel, advocate Pradeep Teotia, contended that previously too she had been beaten up, following which one of the inmates was shifted to another jail.

Following this, ASJ Rawat directed the jail authorities to take immediate steps to ensure Jahan’s security and ensure that she was not harassed further. The judge also sought a detailed report from the prison authorities on Wednesday detailing the steps that have been taken and to mention if shifting Jahan to another jail was required.

During the proceedings, the Assistant Superintendent of Mandoli jail confirmed the incident and said that necessary steps have been taken.

To this the judge told the jail official, “She (Jahan) seems to be in a state of utter fear. Please talk to her immediately and understand the situation. File a detailed report about the steps taken to allay her.”

It also directed the prison authorities to produce her before the court on Wednesday through video conferencing.

Advocate Rizwan, appearing for suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, claimed that most of the accused in the north east Delhi riots cases were facing discrimination in prison, either by the inmates or the jail authorities.

He further alleged that the accused have been the accused have been declared as “terrorists” before conclusion of the trial. To this the judge said, “An accused is an accused, not a convict.”

Along with Jahan, Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha also claimed that his family members have been trying to have a meeting with him through video conferencing but their requests have not been approved yet. Tanha also alleged that he has been repeatedly called “terrorists” in prison.

Tanha’s counsel, advocate Sowjhanya Shankaran, said previously when several of the accused had said they have been given basic things in prison, the court had sought a report from the jail authorities but the report has not come yet.

Another accused Athar Parvez told the court that since the case is a sensitive one, so he should be shifted in a separate cell.

The court said that he will look into the matter and pass a detailed order. The matter would be now heard on January 5.