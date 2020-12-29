Expect cold wave, fog in Delhi in the next four days: IMD

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. (Sanchit Khanna /HT PHOTO)

A cold wave is expected to the national capital with moderate to dense fog in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius in the plains. On Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 3.6 degrees Celsius.

“In Delhi ,we are expecting moderate to dense fog so visibility may be under 200m in some parts of the Capital. The western disturbance which was affecting the Western Himalayas has just passed so there is moisture in the air and wind speed is also likely to reduce. Its going to be very cold also, leading to the development of fog,” explained Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Meanwhile, air quality continued to improve, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recorded at 233. Central Pollution Control Board data showed that on Monday, the overall AQI of Delhi was 253.