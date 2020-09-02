Family of pharmacist who died of Covid-19 gets ₹1cr assistance from Delhi govt

Sections
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday gave a financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of a government pharmacist, Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, who died of the...

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday gave a financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of a government pharmacist, Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj, who died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in July, the Delhi government informed in a press statement.

Bhardwaj, a resident of Faridabad, was posted as a pharmacist at the office of the central district’s chief district medical officer. He tested Covid-19 positive on June 29, following which he was admitted to a private hospital in Delhi. He died on July 20, the statement said.

“I met his family today (Wednesday) and offered them an assistance of ₹1 crore. I hope that the family will get some help with this amount. I assured them of my support in the future as well,” Kejriwal said.

In April, the Delhi government introduced a scheme under which families of individuals engaged in Covid-19 management are given a financial assistance of ₹1 crore in case the individual dies of Covid-19. So far, more than 20 such families – including those of a doctor, a police officer, a civil defence volunteer and a sanitation worker --have received the assistance from the government .



