Family of three hurt in roof collapse in Delhi

A couple and their minor daughter were injured when the roof of their rented room collapsed on them, possibly due to the downpour, in West Delhi’s New Multan Nagar near Paschim Vihar on Thursday morning.

While the police are yet to determine what caused the collapse, Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, said that rain appeared to be the reason.

The family of three lived in a small room on the ground floor of the building. Its roof was made of stone slabs.

“We received the call about the collapse at 5.23am. We reached the spot to find the family under the rubble and their neighbours trying to rescue them. We have moved them to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri,” said Garg.

While the woman Kavita received serious injuries to her head and is in a critical condition, her husband Radhey Shyam and 16-year-old daughter Mahak received relatively non-grievous injuries to their heads and limbs, said a senior police officer.

Police said that the trio was sleeping in the room when the mishap took place.