Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmer leaders to meet today to chalk out course in wake of SC ruling

Farmer leaders to meet today to chalk out course in wake of SC ruling

A day after the Supreme Court asked the government and the agitating farmer groups to “talk to each other” on the three contentious farm laws and find a solution,...

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A day after the Supreme Court asked the government and the agitating farmer groups to “talk to each other” on the three contentious farm laws and find a solution, farmers across the four protest sites in Delhi on Friday endorsed the apex court’s suggestion and said they wanted the government to repeal the laws.

Balwinder Singh, 48, a resident of Chahal village in Tarn Taran district, said, “People tried to malign our agitation but did not succeed. The Supreme Court upheld our right to protest and it only shows that we are right. We only hope that the government comes to its senses and understands the plight of farmers.”

On Thursday, several farmer leaders said they would hold consultations with top Supreme Court lawyers on whether to “implead” as a party in the ongoing proceedings before the Supreme Court. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said, “The farmer union leaders have called a meeting on Saturday afternoon at 2pm. We will decide the further course of action in that meeting.”

Many protesters also reacted adversely to the Union agriculture minister’s open letter to farmers. Dinesh Chaddha, a lawyer from Barwa village in Ropar district of Punjab, said, “The union minister’s letter is highly misleading. His assurances about the minimum support price (MSP) mean nothing if it is not included in the Act itself. As far as contract farming is concerned, everybody knows that corporates will have the upper hand in forming such agreements; so the government should intervene in such matters.”

Protesters at the four borders points of Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Chilla continued to demand a repeal of the laws even as a steady stream of supporters joined the protesters already camped in these places. At Singhu border, protesters were joined by Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan. While food and medical camps saw the usual number of crowds on Friday, a tattoo artist’s stall, offering free tattoos, got a lot of attention from young farmers.

To protect the farmers against the chill, the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust started erecting a 110 feet by 40 feet enclosure on Friday, a few kilometres from the stage at Singhu border. “About 200 farmers can sleep there and since the tent will be closed from all sides, it will be better than sleeping in the open and catching the chill,” the work in-charge Jitendra Verma said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
by HT Correspondent
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad

latest news

Man found dead at Ludhiana police commissioner’s office
by HT Correspondent
88% of Covid fatalities, 40% of cases in 45+ age group: Govt data
by Rhythma Kaul
House panel on Covid-19 suggests Epidemic Act’s review
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Minimum temperature in Ludhiana drops to 3.2°C
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.