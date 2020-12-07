Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ demands valid, will back Bharat Bandh: Kejriwal at Delhi’s Singhu border

Farmers’ demands valid, will back Bharat Bandh: Kejriwal at Delhi’s Singhu border

At the protest venue, Kejriwal said members of the AAP have been serving the farmers as ‘sevadars’ since the protests began. “I haven’t come here as a CM but as a ‘sevadar’. Farmers are in trouble today and we should stand with them.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister interacting with farmers protesting at Singhu border on Monday. (ANI Photo )

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has always stood by farmers as he reiterated the support to their call for the Bharat Bandh or nationwide strike on Tuesday. Kejriwal made the comments at the Capital’s Singhu border, where he has gone to extend support and check arrangements for farmers who have been protesting for the past 12 days against three farm laws enacted by the central government in September.

“We support all the demands of farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn’t permit,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Follow latest updates on farmers protest here

He was referring to the Delhi government denying police permission to convert nine stadiums in the city into temporary detention centres in light of the farmers’ agitation on November 27, a day after the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march began. “The farmers’ demands are valid. The central government should agree to their demands immediately. Detaining farmers is not the solution. Peaceful protest is the constitutional right of every Indian. They cannot be jailed for that. That’s why Delhi government is rejecting the permission sought by Delhi Police to convert stadiums into jails,” Delhi’s home minister Satyendar Jain had then said then in a letter to the Delhi Police.

At the protest venue, Kejriwal said members of the AAP have been serving the farmers as ‘sevadars’ since the protests began. “I haven’t come here as a CM but as a ‘sevadar’. Farmers are in trouble today and we should stand with them. The AAP supports Dec 8 Bharat Bandh and party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said.

Several other political parties, including the Congress party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Left parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have also decided to stand in solidarity with the protesting farmers by supporting the general strike on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 11:52 IST
Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border
Dec 07, 2020 11:46 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:48 IST

latest news

Number of active Covid-19 cases dipped in past week in Maharashtra
Dec 07, 2020 12:11 IST
Emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines explained
Dec 07, 2020 12:13 IST
I Rise, film on boxer Sarita Devi, bags Best documentary at MSIFF 2020
Dec 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Serum Institute applies for emergency approval of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in India
Dec 07, 2020 12:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.