Home / Delhi News / Farmers lift Chilla border blockade, traffic open on both sides

Farmers lift Chilla border blockade, traffic open on both sides

Singhu and Tikri borders connecting Haryana, however, remain completely closed while Ghazipur border (connecting UP) is closed partially due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:23 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi Hindustan Times

A view of the farmers' protest site at Chilla border in Sector 14-A, Noida, on Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Traffic was restored at Chilla (Noida-Delhi) border early morning on Sunday after senior police officers spoke to farmers’ groups camping there for the past two weeks land requested them to vacate the site.

One carriageway of the highway that connects Noida to Delhi was closed by farmers while the other that leads to Noida was open. The traffic is now open on both sides, senior police officers said.

A senior officer said traffic was restored around 5 am as farmers cleared the road after the dialogue with the police on Saturday night. Traffic is running as usual, according to the police.

Singhu and Tikri borders, however, remain completely closed while Ghazipur border is closed partially due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation.



“The Gazipur borders is closed for traffic from Noida & Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests.People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via chilla, Anad Vihar, DND, Apsara & bhopra borders,” Delhi Police tweeted on Sunday morning.

In south Delhi, traffic was reported to be smooth. With farmers’ groups expected to arrive at the Delhi-Gurugram border to block the traffic, the police have made adequate arrangements to ensure law and order.

“The situation so far is normal with traffic moving smooth. There’s no gathering. We have sufficient arrangements at the border areas connecting south Delhi to Haryana,” said another senior official.

