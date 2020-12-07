Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border

Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border

Even as Kejriwal did not visit the main protest site, he was surrounded by scores of agitating farmers as he reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border)

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:46 IST

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Singhu border on Monday where he briefly interacted with some of the protesting farmers and also inspected the arrangements made by the city administration for them.

Even as Kejriwal did not visit the main protest site, he was surrounded by scores of agitating farmers as he reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

“I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a sevadar (one who does service). We support all demands of the farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and I have stood in support of the farmers right from the start,” Kejriwal told reporters during his visit.

Also read | 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed



The chief minister repeated that the Central government was “very upset” with him for not allowing the Delhi Police to convert nine stadiums in the city into jails to detain the protesting farmers. He reiterated that he was pressured into giving the approval, but he still did not.



“Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as sevadars ever since. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports December 8 Bharat Bandh. Our party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said.

Talking about the arrangements made by the Delhi government, Kejriwal, who is the national convener of AAP, said that at least 300 mobile toilets and 350 water tankers have been deployed at Singhu border.

“I surveyed the arrangements here. The toilets are clean. But, water is not reaching all points so a motor and a pipeline will be placed soon. During my interaction with the farmers, they said they are satisfied with the arrangements. We will be in touch with them,” the chief minister said before leaving.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 11:52 IST
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:48 IST
Farmers’ demands valid, will back Bharat Bandh: Kejriwal at Delhi’s Singhu border
Dec 07, 2020 11:51 IST
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Dec 07, 2020 10:03 IST

latest news

US set to sanction more China officials over Hong Kong
Dec 07, 2020 12:00 IST
Kangana says she doesn’t remember playing with children as a child
Dec 07, 2020 11:56 IST
Johan Botha comes out of retirement to play for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL
Dec 07, 2020 11:55 IST
India is proud of army’s heroic service and selfless sacrifice: PM Modi on Armed Forces Flag Day
Dec 07, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.