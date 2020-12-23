Farmers’ protest: Chilla and Ghazipur borders remain closed

Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Delhi’s border crossing points with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur continued to remain closed on Wednesday because of the farmers’ protest even as the traffic police have suggested alternative routes for motorists.

Those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh have been advised to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

The police have continued checking at these points to ensure protesting farmers do not sneak in. This has slowed down traffic.

Also Read: Kisan Diwas 2020: Congress, SAD extend support to protesting farmers

Delhi’s border crossing points into Haryana passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, and Saboli and Mangesh too remain closed.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other points such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches between the two states.