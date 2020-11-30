Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Police said they are closely monitoring the situation at Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Faridbad border areas also and that the security is being maintained as required

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 10:23 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers raise slogans at Delhi-Ghaziabad border during their protest against the farm laws in New Delhi on November 29. (ANI)

Delhi Police on Monday morning placed concrete barriers at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border after farmer leaders said they will block more highways connecting Delhi apart from Singhu and Tikri borders where they’ve been camping since Friday. On Sunday evening, a brief ruckus was also reported from Ghazipur border where farmers tried to push the police barricades but were placated by their leaders.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said cement jersey barriers have been placed at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from barging in with vehicles. “Since farmers have called for blocking Delhi-Ghaziabad, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Faridabad borders also, adequate measures are being taken,” the officer said.

Also read | Protesting farmers’ forum rejects early talks offer, sit-in to continue at Delhi borders

Police said they are closely monitoring the situation at Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Faridbad border areas also and that the security is being maintained as required.

On Sunday, farmer leaders camping at Singhu Border since Friday held a press briefing and announced that they will block three more borders in order to be heard.These farmers had marched up to Delhi on Friday but were not allowed to enter the city, leading to violent clashes between them and the Delhi Police. The same day, police allotted them the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari to continue their agitation but they turned the offer down, asking for Ramlila Maidan, which is closer to the Lutyens Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data
Nov 30, 2020 09:46 IST
Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border
Nov 30, 2020 10:23 IST
Covid-19 restrictions in Tamil Nadu to continue till Dec 30
Nov 30, 2020 10:27 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 tally drops to 38,772; total recoveries nearing 8.9 million
Nov 30, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: 50 vacancies for cook and steward on offer, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 10:35 IST
India mulls foreign lithium-asset investment for clean energy: Niti Aayog
Nov 30, 2020 10:31 IST
Did you know that George Clooney cuts his own hair for the past 25 years?
Nov 30, 2020 10:30 IST
Varanasi decked up ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Dev Deepawali
Nov 30, 2020 10:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.