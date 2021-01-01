Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted

Farmers participate in a candlelight vigil in memory of 40 farmers who lost their lives, during their ongoing agitation at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained closed on Friday for those coming to the national capital from Noida and Ghaziabad because of the farmers’ agitation over the three farms laws enacted in September to liberalise the sector.

The traffic police have advised commuters from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND, and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected. They have continued checking at these border crossing points to ensure protesting farmers do not sneak in. This has slowed down traffic.

Delhi’s border crossing points with Haryana--Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli, and Mangesh--also continued to remain closed. Jhatikara is open for light vehicles and pedestrians. A single carriageway of the Jharoda border is also open for traffic.

The traffic police said they have diverted traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Commuters can choose other border routes such as the Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera.

Commuters may even find the India Gate and C-Hexagon inaccessible during the early afternoon on Friday in case the number of visitors is unusually high there. If that happens, the traffic police will divert traffic before it reaches India Gate.