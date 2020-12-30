Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Demonstrators gathered on a blocked section of National Highway-9 (NH9) at Ghazipur Border (Delhi-UP) where farmers are camped in protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Several borders of the national capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Wednesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new farm laws.

The Delhi-UP border at Chilla and Ghazipur is closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad.

The traffic police advised motorists coming into Delhi from Uttar Pradesh to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND Flyway, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders have continued to remain closed.

The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists can choose other border routes such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.

The ongoing farmers’ protest entered Day 35 on Wednesday. The leaders of several farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders will be meeting the Centre for another round of talks Wednesday evening to discuss the three contentious laws.