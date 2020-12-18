Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian

Farmers’ protest: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian

“Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:56 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked traffic from Delhi to Noida at Chilla border, in protest gainst new farm laws, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Jhatikara border has been open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians while the Tikri and Dhansa Borders will be closed for any traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police (DTP) informed on Friday.

“Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” the tweet reads.

The DTP further informed that the Chilla Border one carriageway from Delhi to Noida is open for traffic however the other carriageway from Noida to Delhi is closed.

Additionally, borders open to Haryana include Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, and Dundahera Borders.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Farmers’ protest: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana slams food delivery service for playing referee in Diljit feud
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.