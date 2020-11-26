Sections
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC

The Metro resumed train services from Delhi to NCR sections after 2pm on Thursday

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 15:48 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo. (HT File)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday said that train services from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Delhi will remain suspended till further orders due to the farmers’ protest. The Metro resumed train services from Delhi to NCR sections after 2pm on Thursday.

“From 2pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice,” read the statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

On Thursday, commuters from Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad had a tough time as train services between Delhi and NCR Metro stations on seven corridors were closed till 2pm due to the protest.

A DMRC official said, “This has been done on the request of the Delhi Police to avoid overcrowding in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. From morning till 2pm, Metro services on various corridors will be regulated.”

But train services between Delhi to NCR stations were resumed after 2pm.

Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
