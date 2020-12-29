Sections
Farmers’ protest: Singhu, Tikri borders remain completely blocked

The traffic police have advised people to take alternate routes to enter Delhi via Chilla, Anand Vihar, DND Flyway, Apsara and Bhopra borders

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, HindustanTimes New Delhi

Crowds of farmers and supporters during a protest against the farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI)

Traffic situation at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border and at the Delhi-Noida border remained the same on Tuesday with vehicular movement remaining normal for motorists leaving Delhi but blocked for those going towards the Capital. Singhu and Tikri borders, however, continue to remain completely blocked because of the ongoing farmers’ agitation. 

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said traffic moving from Delhi to Noida is smooth as usual at Chilla border, while the carriageway leading to Delhi remains blocked. Farmers also continue to block one carriageway on the Delhi-Meerut elevated expressway, while the other one for those exiting Delhi is open, he said.

“We are maintaining sufficient deployment of the security personnel at the border to ensure law and order,” Singh said.

At the Ghazipur border, the NH-24 service lane that has been blocked by the farmers November 27 onwards, also continued to remain closed for traffic on Tuesday.

Apart from the Chilla and Ghazipur borders, seven borders that continue to remain completely blocked are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari, and Mangesh borders.

The traffic police have advised people to take alternate routes to enter Delhi via Chilla, Anand Vihar, DND Flyway, Apsara and Bhopra borders. The traffic police said the currently open borders to Haryana are Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

